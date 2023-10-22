What Iowa Commits Did in Week 9
It's crunch time in high school football. Most teams concluded their regular seasons on Friday. Some are even in the playoffs already.
For Iowa commits, it was mostly a successful week. Several finished off undefeated regular seasons. Others advanced to the next round of the playoffs with comfortable victories. And some, unfortunately, had rough losses like Iowa did on Saturday. More here:
Player of the Week
Preston Ries has had one of the more impressive seasons for an Iowa commit, but he's been especially great late in the season. After another strong week, he takes home Player of the Week honors for a second week in a row.
Ries and Monticello easily defeated North Fayette Valley 42-13 in the first round of the playoffs. Again Ries was instrumental in the victory. He threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he was even better rushing for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
"He’s a guy you don’t see very often in high school football," Coach Wes Wilson said after the game. Some highlights from the game are here.
Other Commits
Another week, another big play from Jaylen Watson:
Watson and Central Catholic played in the Catholic League Prep Bowl Saturday night against Cass Tech at Ford Field in Detroit. Watson's big play shown above helped Central Catholic get an easy touchdown, but Central Catholic lead just 28-23 at halftime.
In the second half, Central Catholic turned it on and won 48-23. Watson had another big touchdown catch in the fourth quarter:
Early on, the playoffs don't look much different for Winfield Mt. Union than the regular season did. Buffington and the Wolves dominated Belle Plaine 64-8 Friday night.
Buffington had 12 carries for 192 yards (16.0 ypc average) and three touchdowns. He also had one 41-yard touchdown reception and converted three two-point conversions.
Central Lyon defeated Okoboji 42-7 in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions led 35-0 at halftime. As always, Vander Zee played a big role in the victory. He rushed for three touchdowns (8, 10, and 15 yards) and threw for another (5 yards) in the win.
A stream of the game is here. Vander Zee's touchdowns are at the 50:18, 57:50, 1:10:25, and 2:20:15 marks.
Williamsburg defeated Benton Community 28-7. The game was just 14-7 in the fourth quarter, before Williamsburg got a long touchdown pass to go up 21-7. The Raiders got a pick-6 in the final seconds for their final touchdown.
Weisskopf scored Williamsburg's first touchdown on a tough 35-yard run. Highlights of the run and the rest of the game are here.
Resar and Bishop Kenny lost a close game, 31-28, against Middleburg. Resar completed a 60-yard touchdown pass with one minute to play to tie the game at 28, but Middleburg was able to get into field goal range and kick a game-winner. Resar had two passing touchdowns in the losing effort. Highlights from the game are here.
In a battle of undefeated teams, new Iowa commit Burke Gautcher and Sycamore fell 22-14 to Morris. Gautcher had two touchdown runs and a interception on defense, but it wasn't enough to help Sycamore pull out the victory.
Pleasant Valley defeated Linn-Mar 28-14. Highlights from the game are here.
Eliot was at the game to watch VanWetzinga and will have a full breakdown on his performance shortly.
Parker and Immaculate Conception defeated Fenwick 42-9. Parker didn't score in the game, but did have a 41-yard reception to help set up a touchdown.
East Buchanan rolled to a 46-3 victory over South Winneshiek in the first round of the playoffs. The offense rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns on a 10.5 yard average behind Fox and the offensive line. Defensively, Fox had 5.5 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Cedar Falls defeated Davenport West 47-28. The game was tied 0-0 after the first quarter, before Cedar Falls put up 30 points in the second quarter. Campbell had 4.5 tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss in the game.
Brooks and Kennedy rebounded with a 35-0 victory over Davenport North. Highlights from the game are here.
Blue Valley Northwest lost to Bishop Miege 42-16. Hoffman did not record any stats in the game. Highlights from the game are here.
Creighton Prep rolled over Benson 46-0.
Plano East secured a huge 56-13 win over Plano West. East led 42-0 at halftime.
Brophy Prep moved to 6-2 on the season with a 28-21 win over Corona del Sol.
Armwood easily defeated Plant City 43-9 to move to 7-1 on the season.
Janowski and Lincoln Way East secured their conference championship with a 20-0 victory over Bolingbrook. It was the 10th time the program has finished the regular season undefeated.
St. Charles East concluded its season with a 24-3 loss to Wheaton-Warrenville South.
Hersey will head to the post-season with momentum after a 63-14 win over Elk Grove. Like Lincoln Way East, Hersey finished the regular season 9-0.
Westminster Christian closed out the regular season with a 31-13 loss to St. Dominic.
Lake Central was off this week.
Injured for remainder of the season