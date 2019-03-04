The 2019 state basketball tournament is tipping off soon and a number of athletes with Hawkeye ties will be competing for a championship this week in Des Moines.



Game: Iowa City West vs. Dubuque Senior

Class: 4A

Day/Time: Wednesday, March 6th at 12:15 PM

Athletes to Watch: Patrick McCaffery, Iowa City West/Even Brauns, Iowa City West

More: McCaffery spent the season making a push for Mr. Basketball honors and winning a title would certainly help his case. This future Hawkeye has been averaging 25.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during a stellar senior season. Brauns, who made the switch to West over the off-season, has given the Trojans a force inside. He is hitting nearly 67% of his shots from the floor and has a big AAU season for his recruiting.

Game: Waukee vs. Dowling Catholic

Class: 4A

Day/Time: Wednesday, March 6th at 10:30 AM

Athletes to Watch: Tucker DeVries, Waukee

More: Having grown up around the game with his father the head coach at Drake, Tucker DeVries has used his 6-foot-5 frame to excel within the CIML. He is averaging double digits as a sophomore while hitting 42.9% of his shots from behind the arc.

Game: North Scott vs. Ames

Class: 4A

Day/Time: Tuesday, March 5th at 8:15 PM

Athletes to Watch: Tamin Lipsey, Ames

More: The hype was heavy surrounding Tamin Lipsey before the season and he has proven why Iowa State extended an early scholarship his way. He is tops on the squad in scoring and assists despite being just a freshman.

Game: Cedar Falls vs. Sioux City East

Class: 4A

Day/Time: Tuesday, March 5th at 6:30 PM

Athletes to Watch: Jackson Frericks, Cedar Falls/Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls, Chase Courbat, Cedar Falls/Aidan Vanderloo Sioux City East

More: Cedar Falls will face the best of the MRC with a number of Hawkeye connections in action. Campbell has been a long time commit to the Hawkeyes after proving to be one of the top linebackers in the Midwest. Frericks accepted an opportunity to walk-on in Iowa City and will be looking to add weight on tight end. Courbat, who is just a sophomore, has stepped up while using his 6-foot-9 frame to average six points a game. On Sioux City East, Vanderloo is a name to watch as he is still considering a walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes.

Game: Norwalk vs. Ballard

Class: 3A

Day/Time: Tuesday, March 5th at 1:00 PM

Athletes to Watch: Tyler Endres, Norwalk/Bowen Born, Norwalk

More: Endres is excited about his future with the Hawkeyes but is focused on helping the #1 seeded Warriors to a state basketball title. Born has been on the radar of the Iowa basketball coaches by averaging a jaw dropping 27 points per game while running the show for this squad.

Game: Clear Lake vs. West Delaware

Class: 3A

Day/Time: Tuesday, March 5th at 1:00 PM

Athletes to Watch: Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake

More: The overall athleticism of DeVries has been on full display for a Clear Lake squad that has remained undefeated this season. He is tops on the team with eight rebounds per night as a junior and has continued to be evaluated by the Iowa football coaches.

Game: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Winterset

Class: 3A

Day/Time: Tuesday, March 5th at 2:45 PM

Athletes to Watch: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

More: WIth his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame, Wright is a sought after quarterback but has also excelled on the hardwood. As a junior, he is averaging fifteen points and nearly ten rebounds a night this winter.

Game: Oskaloosa vs. Marion

Class: 3A

Day/Time: Tuesday, March 5th at 4:30 PM

Athletes to Watch: Xavier Foster, Oskaloosa

More: The top rated in-state player in the Class of 2020, Foster has been a man among boys at the prep level this year. He remains a critical recruit in the junior class who will only see more scholarship offers come his way before deciding.

Game: North Linn vs. Des Moines Christian

Class: 2A

Day/Time: Tuesday, Match 5th at 9:30 AM

Athletes to Watch: Jackson Waring, Des Moines Christian

More: Waring recently made a trip to Iowa City for their junior day and has been recruited as an athlete by the Iowa coaches. His impact in all facets of the game has helped Des Moines Christian make a deep playoff run.

Game: Boyden-Hull vs. Regina Catholic

Class: 2A

Day/Time: Monday, March 4th at 4:30 PM

Athletes to Watch: Ashton Cook, Regina Catholic

More: Cook is a familiar with Hawkeye fans as he has a brother suiting up for Iowa and a father who played for the team. He has stepped up in a big way as a sophomore by scoring 13 points per game and continues to add to his overall athletic abilities.

Game: Montezuma vs. Bishop Garrigan

Class: 1A

Day/Time: Monday, March 4th at 11:15 AM

Athletes to Watch: Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan/Cade Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

More: One may be a basketball recruit (Angelo) and the other may be a football recruit (Cade), but the Hawkeyes are keeping a close eye on both athletes. Each will be a critical piece to help this squad make a run in Des Moines.