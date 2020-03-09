The 2020 state basketball tournament is tipping off soon and a number of athletes with Hawkeye ties will be competing for a championship this week in Des Moines.

---

Game: #4 Waukee (21-2) vs. #5 North Scott (22-1)

Class: 4A, Day/Time: Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 PM

Athletes to Watch: Payton Sandfort, Tucker DeVries, Pryce Sandfort, Waukee

More: The Waukee trio may be young but they have combined to score nearly 20 points per game. Payton Sandfort is the lone member of the group to receive an offer from the Hawkeyes but the other two will be names to follow over the next six months. DeVries leads the team in scoring at 21.8 points per game while hitting 57% of his shots from the floor and 50% of his attempts behind the three point line. Pryce Sandfort is only a freshman but has been averaging nine points a night this winter. They will be battled a former Iowa target, Northern Iowa signee Tytan Anderson, in this matchup.

---

Game: #3 Iowa City, West (21-2) vs. #6 Ankeny (18-5)

Class: 4A, Day/Time: Wednesday, March 11th at 10:30 AM

Athletes to Watch: Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West

More: Morgan has proven to be among the best multiple sport athletes in the entire state and when healthy is an impact player on the hardwood. He is a sought after recruit in football and baseball. The University of Iowa has brought Morgan onto campus during the fall for a game day visit after proving to be one of the top quarterbacks in the state.

---

Game: #2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. #7 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (16-7)

Class: 4A, Day/Time: Wednesday, March 11th at 12:15 PM

Athletes to Watch: Omaha Biliew, Dowling Catholic/Chase Courbat, Cedar Falls

More: Biliew has proven to be the consensus #1 player in-state within the Class of 2023 and will only get better going forward. This elite freshman is scoring 6.3 points per game on an upperclassmen heavy Maroon squad. He could be matched up against one of the best juniors within Iowa, 6-foot-9 Courbat. This standout has an offer from Northern Iowa and is connecting on nearly 59% of his shots from the floor. Expect Courbat to be a name the Iowa coaches following during the AAU season.

---

Game: 1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. #8 Harlan (18-6)

Class: 3A, Day/Time: Tuesday, March 10th at 11:15 AM

Athletes to Watch: Will McLaughlin, Harlan/Bowen Born, Norwalk

More: McLaughlin has recently made his name onto the radar of the Iowa football coaches and is working on making a visit to Iowa City. Iowa State has offered this versatile linebacker with a number of other Division I programs keeping an eye on him. Born, who has signed with Northern Iowa, has proven to be one of the most dominant in-state guards in recent memory. He is averaging a jaw dropping 37.5 points per game while hitting 55.9% of his shots from the floor. That efficiency is impressive at any level.

---

Game: #2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. #7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-5)

Class: 3A, Day/Time: Tuesday, March 10th at 2:45 PM

Athletes to Watch: Keaton Kutcher, Mount Vernon/TJ Bollers, Clear Creek-Amana

More: Bollers has worked hard to be ranked among the top football prospects in the country and that athleticism is on full display on the hardwood. Iowa has an offer on the table for this junior but the competition is tough with Alabama, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and a number of other schools working hard to sign him next winter. Kutcher has come on during the second half of the season and is now dropping 20 points per game. He landed an early offer from Western Illinois and will continue to garner attention from Division I schools heading into the spring circuit of the AAU season.

---

Game: #4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. #5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3)

Class: 1A, Day/Time: Monday, March 9th at 9:30

Athletes to Watch: Eddie Burgess, Montezuma

More: Burgess could be the next highly sought after 8-man recruit within state borders. This 6-foot-4, 215 pound sophomore tossed for 2,914 yards, 49 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while adding 1,025 rushing yards as well. Burgess has the athleticism and skill set needed to garner attention from Division I colleges across the Midwest.

---

Game: #1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. #8 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (18-7)

Class: 1A, Day/Time: Monday, March 9th at 11:30 AM

Athletes to Watch: Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills

More: Bacon recently wrapped up a visit to Iowa City over the weekend but now has his sights set on a state basketball title. Although he has missed time during the winter, this senior is averaging ten points per game while dominating the paint. Bacon is a versatile player with his 6-foot-3, 200 pound frame.

---