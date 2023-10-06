Iowa welcomes Purdue for Homecoming this weekend -- what are we going to be watching for when the Hawkeyes take on the Boilermakers (2:30 PM CT, Peacock)?



BREAKING THE 20-POINT BARRIER

20 points has become a significant scoring threshold for Iowa games. For instance, Iowa has won its last 25 games when scoring 20+ points. The Hawkeyes have also been held under 20 points 13 times in their last 40 games -- and they're 3-10 in those games. Over the last three seasons, Iowa is also 18-2 when holding opponents under 20 points, but just 4-7 when allowing 20+ points to an opponent. The last time that Iowa scored 20 or more points and lost a game was against Northwestern in 2020 (a 21-20 defeat); the second-to-last time that Iowa scored 20 or more points and lost the game was actually against Purdue, also in 2020 (a 24-20 defeat). If Iowa can keep Purdue under 20 points on Saturday, the odds of victory go up substantially. And if the Hawkeyes can manage to score 20+ points, their odds of winning are even better. Scoring 20+ points shouldn't be a major achievement... and yet it's also something Iowa has failed to do almost 33% over the last 40 games.

OFFENSIVE BREAKTHROUGH

From a defensive standpoint, Iowa probably couldn't have drawn up a much better opponent on the schedule for Deacon Hill's first career start at quarterback than Purdue. The Boilermakers rank 13th in the conference in scoring defense (29.6 ppg), 13th in total defense (398.2 ypg), 12th in yards per play (5.64), 13th in passing defense (249.8 ypg), 10th in opponent QB rating (126.0), 10th in yards per attempt (7.2), 11th in rushing defense (148.4 ypg), 10th in yards per carry (4.1 ypc), and 13th in rushing touchdowns (11). Purdue has allowed at least 375 yards in four of five games this season, and been gashed through the air (371 to Fresno State, 275 yards to Virginia Tech) and the ground (271 to Syracuse, 195 to Wisconsin). This is a defense that has had trouble stopping most teams this season. The Iowa offense, of course, has been incredibly stoppable this season. And this week Iowa will have a new starting quarterback, with Deacon Hill making his first career start. But Hill's strengths (getting the ball downfield) could be mesh well with Purdue's weaknesses (giving up big plays). The Boilermakers rank last in the Big Ten in giving up pass plays of 10+ yards and 20+ yards and 11th in allowing pass plays of 30+ yards. Hill's desire to chuck the ball downfield could be a big asset for Iowa in this game.

TURNOVER MARGIN

Iowa still has a negative turnover margin on the season (-2), but it's at least headed in the right direction after forcing four turnovers and finishing +2 in turnover margin against Michigan State. Purdue is also -2 in turnover margin on the season, including four turnovers in a loss to Syracuse and three turnovers in a loss to Wisconsin. Most of Purdue's turnover misfortune this season has involved fumbles -- they've lost five fumbles this season, against just three interceptions. Iowa's four turnovers against Michigan State included three interceptions and a forced fumble late in the game; if the secondary is truly returning to its ballhawking ways, that would be a massive boost for Iowa's defense.

EXPLOIT THE PENALTY DISPARITY

The Iowa-Purdue game isn't likely to be won or loss strictly on penalties, but penalties could make a difference in a close game -- and if they do, the numbers suggest that the penalty margin should favor Iowa. Purdue ranks 12th in the Big Ten in penalties this season, getting flagged an average of 6.4 times per game, for almost 60 yards per game. Iowa, on the other hand, is the second-least penalized team in the Big Ten, drawing just three penalties per game for slightly more than 20 yards a game. Despite conceding a lot of penalties themselves, Purdue has been able to draw more penalties than any other team in the Big Ten as well -- the Boilermakers have drawn 39 flags this year (almost 8 per game) for almost 70 yards per game. Iowa ranks third in the league in drawing penalties from opponents. So this game features two teams that have been very good at earning penalties against opponents this season -- but only one of those teams (Purdue) has actually been conceding many penalties. If that pattern holds true on Saturday, Iowa could find themselves the beneficiary of some hidden yards -- which could help keep a few offensive drives going and perhaps lead to more scoring opportunities.

KEEP THE WIDE RECEIVERS INVOLVED