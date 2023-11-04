Iowa returns from a bye week with a chance to get back in the win column -- and solidify its spot atop the Big Ten West standings. But it's been an eventful week, starting with the Brian Ferentz situation reaching some much-needed closure and continuing with Kirk Ferentz clarifying his future plans. After all of that off-field chaos, though, Iowa now has a chance to try and tune out all of the extra noise and focus on just what happens on the field with a key Big Ten West game against Northwestern on Saturday (2:30 PM CT, Peacock). Here's what we're going to be watching as Iowa tries to get back in the win column inside the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

Bye Week Blues

In-season bye weeks haven't produced the best results for Iowa football under Kirk Ferentz, especially in recent seasons. Dating back to 2011, Iowa has gone 6-7 in the game after an in-season bye week, including losses in five of the past six instances. Still, there is one significant caveat to that middling record -- six of Iowa's seven losses came in games at Ohio State (x2), at Wisconsin (x2), and at Penn State (x2). Beating Ohio State, Wisconsin, or Penn State on the road is a tall order under any circumstances, bye week or not. Of course, the one post-bye week loss that wasn't at Ohio State, Wisconsin, or Penn State was a road game at... Northwestern (a 17-10 loss in 2017). That was a much different Northwestern team than the one Iowa will face this season -- that Wildcat team won ten games (including the Music City Bowl) that season. Post-bye week games have been a struggle for Iowa... but that probably has more to do with the opponents Iowa has faced than any sort of post-bye week hex. This post-bye week game is a rare opportunity for Iowa to play a mediocre (or worse) opponent, which may be just was needed for Kirk Ferentz & Co. to turn around results in post-bye week games.

Run the Ball

Eight games into the 2023 season, it's become very apparent that the Iowa offense will sink or swim (even if "swimming" just means keeping its head above water) on the strength of the running game. The pass offense simply hasn't been able to consistently move the ball this season, let alone score actual points. When Iowa runs the ball for more than 100 yards, the Hawkeyes are 4-0 this season, including a critical win over Wisconsin in Madison last month. The Hawkeyes are still 2-2 when failing to hit 100 yards on the ground, but the two losses (against Minnesota and Penn State ) to coincide with Iowa's two worst rushing performances of the season -- 20 yards against Penn State and 11 yards against Minnesota. On paper, the Northwestern run defense seems well-suited to provide the Iowa running game with a platform for a get-right game. The Wildcats rank 13th in the Big Ten and allow 164.3 rushing yards yards per game, as well as 4.4 yards per carry, 2nd-worst in the conference. Northwestern has also allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, the most in the Big Ten this season. No matter how enticing the matchup of Iowa's run offense versus Northwestern's run defense looks on paper, though, the on-field product could look different. Minnesota flooded the box with defenders two weeks ago and completely smothered Iowa's running game. It wouldn't be a shock to see Northwestern attempt something similar and force Deacon Hill to make plays in the Iowa passing game -- a decidedly sketchy proposition based on results so far this season. It's up to Iowa to prove that the running game can have success against packed fronts -- and that Deacon Hill can make enough plays through the air to force defenses to back off.the plan to flood the box. If Hill can do that and the running game can find some room to work, the offense might actually be able to find some success. .

New Wrinkles?

Calling the Iowa offense "stagnant" probably significantly undersells just how terrible it has been this season. Will a bye week do anything to change that? Will the fact that Brian Ferentz's tenure as offensive coordinator now has an official expiration date change anything? The odds are probably against it -- the way for this Iowa team to win games is by relying on strong defensive and special teams play and making sure the offense doesn't get in the way by making costly mistakes or turning the ball over. It's not likely that Iowa is going to "unleash" Deacon Hill or that Brian is going to dig up some new pages from the playbook. But... if there was ever a time for Iowa to insert a few new wrinkles into the very stale offensive gameplan, this is probably the best chance to do so this season. The bye week gave Hill and the rest of the offense extra time to practice and potentially work on new plays or tweaks of existing plays. And if everyone and their dog knows exactly what Iowa's offensive gameplan is going to be... doesn't it make sense to try to zig instead of zag? Again: it's far more likely that Iowa just runs the ball 40+ times in the hopes of breaking a few good runs, while the passing game is minimized to avoid giving Hill opportunities to turn the ball over. But if there was going to be a game where things might look a little different on offense, this is the game where it would make sense.

Punt to Win