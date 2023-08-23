With his penalty determined, who will replace the sixth-year senior on the interior of Iowa's defense?

As Kirk Ferentz shared Wednesday morning, Noah Shannon has been suspended for the entire 2023 season by the NCAA and the Student-Athlete Reassessment (SAR) staff. He is appealing that decision, with the assistance of the Iowa athletic department, with the hopes of returning to the team this season.

Though there isn't much good news to take from a story like this, one thing that can be turned into a bit of a positive -- if Iowa has to miss a player at any position, defensive line is probably the best position to face that problem. Not only do the Hawkeyes return several players who were in the rotation last season, they also brought in talent from outside the program during the offseason to add further depth to the defensive line.

Logan Lee is back at the three-tech defensive tackle spot, while Aaron Graves or Yahya Black will likely get the starter reps at the one-tech position. Though either could be a starter there, chances are the trio will rotate between the three-tech and one-tech spots on Iowa's defensive line.

Lee, the most seasoned of the three, totaled 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and three pass break-ups last season as a junior.

Over 12 games as a true freshman, Graves put up 15 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks, and in eight games last season, Black posted 11 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also registered two passes broken up.