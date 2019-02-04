HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office. The honor is the second in three weeks for the native of Muscatine, Iowa.​

Wieskamp (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) helped Iowa knock off fifth-ranked Michigan, 74-59, in Iowa City on Feb. 1, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a personal-best five steals in the victory. He shot 60 percent (6-of-10) from the field and 75 percent (3-of-4) from 3-point range.

The five steals are the most by a Hawkeye in a Big Ten game in more than two years. Wieskamp became the fourth freshman nationally to register 16+ points, 7+ rebounds and 5+ steals versus a ranked opponent in the last five seasons (LSU's Ben Simmons; NC State's Dennis Smith, Jr.; Pitt's Trey McGowens).

Iowa finished with 74 points against the Wolverines -- the most Michigan has allowed in Big Ten play and second most this season (78 vs. South Carolina). The win is Iowa's fourth over a ranked opponent this season and highest victory over a ranked opponent since beating No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 14, 2016. It was the first time an unranked Iowa team (AP Poll) beat an AP Top 5 team by 15+ points since beating then-No. 5 Purdue, 88-69, on Feb. 18, 1998.

Wieskamp and the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5) return to action Thursday, traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, to face Indiana (13-9, 4-7) at 8:05 p.m. (CT) in Assembly Hall.