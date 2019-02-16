Q: Joe, could you take us through that last sequence?

WIESKAMP: Yeah, Connor had a great pass to get it to Nicholas. The ball got tipped and the ball wound up in the corner and I was in the right place at the right time. I got it and I knew I had to get it up quick and I was able to make it.

Q: Did you call bank?

WIESKAMP: I did not. (laugh)

Q: What did you think when it went in?

WIESKAMP: I was pretty pleased. I had been dealing with back pain this week, so to be able to play and then hit that shot is pretty special.

Q: In a moment like that, how important is it to just stay calm?

WIESKAMP: Yeah, we have a lot of basketball left to play. This is a big win and that was a big shot. We still have six Big Ten games left and we want to be able to play deep into the post season.

Q: Were you able practice this week with your back bothering you?

WIESKAMP: As much as I could. I was with the trainers all week doing everything I could to play in this game.

Q: They were a pretty physical team.

WIESKAMP: Yeah, they are a physical team. They get into the gaps and into your space. They made us turn it over quite a bit, but I think Connor and Jordan did a great job in the second half staying calm and making the right reads.

Q: What is it about this team? That’s three straight games with pretty dramatic wins.

WIESKAMP: We are able to persevere. We know that teams are going to make runs at us and we just have to stay calm, keep fighting, and keep attacking.

Q: Have you ever hit a shot like that in high school or AAU?

WIESKAMP: The one that I can think of was my sophomore year against Pleasant Valley. There was about 20 seconds left, but they were the #1 seed at the time, so that was a pretty big shot too.

Q: Did you bank that one in too?

WIESKAMP: No, I didn’t. (laugh)

Q: What does it mean to contribute to big moments like that as a freshman?

WIESKAMP: It’s been fun. Coach has a lot of confidence in me and the guys do as well. I just go out there and try to play my game. Try to let the game come to me and try not to force too many shots.