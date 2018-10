Joe Wieskamp is as low key as they come on and off the court. But, there's no denying that there are high expectations for the freshman wing and based on what his teammates said at media day, he's more than living up to them. Wieskamp talks about his dream coming true to play for the Hawkeyes, how he can contribute in his freshman year, the biggest challenges he faces at the college level, and his big dunk this summer over Tyler Cook.