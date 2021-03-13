HawkeyeReport - Wieskamp's play makes big impact

When we last saw Joe Wieskamp he was being helped off the floor after spraining his ankle and emerging for the second half wearing a walking boot. Less than one week later the junior wing was back on the court playing at a high level and helping the Hawkeyes to a victory.



Following the victory, Wieskamp discusses essentially living in the training room for the past few days in order to be able to play against the Badgers, the defensive effort from the Hawkeyes, and more.

