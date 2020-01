One game after going 1-10 from three point range, Joe Wieskamp knew that better days were ahead. All it took was the next game for the sophomore guard to get back on track. Wieskamp scored a career high 25 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in Iowa's convincing win over Maryland on Friday night. Following the win he discussed how his head coach kept his confidence high and how he got back on track against the Terps.