There's a new coach leading the group, but the depth of talent and competitive nature of the tight end position continues to be high according to Nate Wieting. The junior to be talks about how the room is a little different being led by Brian Ferentz, how he has helped with improving their blocking, and he discusses how competitive the entire group is this spring as the push each other to improve.
Wieting says TE position is deep and competitive
