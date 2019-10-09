There have been some rumblings in recent weeks that after saying he was probably going to redshirt following off-season hip surgery that Jordan Bohannon was thinking about giving it a shot and play this year. Bohannon confirmed those rumors on Wednesday at Iowa basketball media day. He's feeling much better nearly five months after hip surgery and might end up giving it a shot this year. He discusses his recovery process and what he's thinking right now, along with many questions about his amazing beard.

