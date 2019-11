As the final seconds ticked off the clock on Saturday afternoon, Tristan Wirfs took a direct route to grab Floyd of Rosedale and bring him back to the locker room. As he found out, the bronze pig is pretty heavy and the walk of more than 100 yards through thousands of people who had stormed the field was challenging. The junior tackle discusses his trip with Floyd, the play of the Iowa offense, and watching his defensive teammates get the job done late.