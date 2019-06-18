The summer for Tristan Wirfs seems to be pretty simple, working on becoming a bigger and stronger football player and doing a little fishing. He admits he's better at the football side of things than he is at catching fish, but one of those could end up being a great career opportunity. Wirfs discusses his recent fishing trip, if seeing his name on NFL Draft lists for next year impacts him at all, and his battles with A.J. Epenesa and how he has fared on the practice field.

