Tristan Wirfs have remained remarkably disciplined when it comes to his future plans. The junior offensive tackle stayed in the present and this week it meant bowl prep and on Friday night, going out and putting up 49 points on USC to win the Holiday Bowl. Following the victory, the junior tackle discussed the play of the Iowa offense, the starring role played by Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and he goes in-depth about weighing his options when it comes to the NFL.