The time has arrived for Tristan Wirfs to take his biggest exam before the coaches, scouts, and executives at the NFL Combine. The junior offensive lineman is looking forward to the testing that will take place in Indianapolis and the interviews with teams. Wirfs discusses if he has a preference of left or right tackle, if he is opposed to playing guard, why A.J. Epenesa is the toughest defensive player he has faced, his desire to be the first tackle selected in the draft, and how wrestling helps him play along the offensive line.

