Missing the first game of the season due to a suspension will be difficult for Tristian Wirfs. The sophomore offensive tackle feels the pain of letting down his teammates and coaches, but the hardest pain for him is disappointing his mother. Wirfs speaks candidly about his recent poor decision off the field that led to his OWI arrest and how he is moving forward from his mistake. He also discusses last year and playing as a true freshmen and how he has worked to improve in his second season with the Hawkeyes.

