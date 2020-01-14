Tristan Wirfs has been at the top of most of the NFL mock drafts among the offensive tackles.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive tackle has announced that that he will leave Iowa early and forgo his senior year in Iowa City.

Wirfs was a first team All-American this season according to the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America. He was also named first team All Big Ten and was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year by the conference.

During his Iowa career, the Mt. Vernon, IA native started the last 34 games as a Hawkeye.

IMPACT FOR IOWA

The news that Wirfs would forgo his final year in an Iowa uniform isn’t a real surprise. He is projected to be a first round pick and could potentially end up being a top ten pick once he impresses scouts at the NFL Combine.

The good news for the Hawkeyes at tackle is left tackle Alaric Jackson will be returning for his senior year. Before the season there was a feeling that Iowa could lose both tackles, but Jackson battled injuries this year and is going to be back in 2020.

That means Iowa only has to fill a hole at right tackle and there are probably two logical options next season. The first is Mark Kallenberger. The Bettendorf native saw quite a bit of action at guard this year and filled in at times at tackle while Jackson was sidelined with his injury. Kallenberger started the bowl game at guard and performed very well, so it certainly seems like he would be the first option at right tackle.

If the Iowa coaches want to look at another option it could be Jack Plumb. The young tackle saw spot duty this year and certainly has the size and athletic ability to play the position.