The Iowa roster has a few Wisconsin natives, the two most prominent being Nate Stanley and Toren Young. The Iowa quarterback was never offered by the Badgers and Young, while growing up near Madison, was also without a Wisconsin offer. This weekend they get another crack at taking down their home state school. They discuss what they have seen from the Badgers this year, last season's loss in Madison, and Young discusses who he's heard from back home about the game and who his friends are rooting for this weekend.

