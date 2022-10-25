“We’re not going to sneak up on anybody this year and we shouldn’t be after coming off of a historic year last year, winning both the conference tournament and the regular season title,” said Coach Lisa Bluder. “We have every reason to have high expectations for this season.”

We are just a couple days away from the AP #4 Iowa Women’s Basketball team returning to the court to face DII Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition game that marks the beginning of a season with sky high expectations. The Hawkeyes return all five starters after going 24-8 en route to winning Big Ten regular season and tournament trophies.

With the articles previewing team in the rearview mirror, it is time to take a look at the schedule and make some fearless predictions for the season.

Non-Conference Slate

Sharpie Wins: Nov 7 vs Southern, Nov 10 vs Evansville, Dec 21 vs Dartmouth

Seth Davis says: Iowa. Sharpie.

These three teams were a combined 22-56 last season, while the Hawkeyes defeated Southern by 20 and Evansville by 37. The Aces could be the toughest out of the three despite the nearly 40-point defeat last season. They return their top four scorers, including G Abby Feit (15.1 ppg 8.9 reb). Still though, I think it’s fair to say the Hawkeyes roll in each of these three games.

Pencil in Wins: Nov 13 at Drake, Nov 17 at Kansas State, Nov 25 vs Oregon State, Dec 18 Northern Iowa

There are probably some confident Hawkeye fans out there that will push a couple of these games into the sharpie category, but I’ll leave them in pencil for the time being. Iowa will be favorites to win and should win all of them, but they are not sure things.

Drake returns its top three scorers (all double digits) from a WNIT team last season, including former Hawkeye G Megan Meyer. The Kansas State game lost a little luster when All-American C Ayoka Lee went down with a season ending injury, but the Wildcats still bring back a trio out guards led by Serena Sundell and Oklahoma transfer Gabby Gregory.

Oregon State is the opponent in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland and is projected to be a fringe NCAA tournament team this year. The Beavers return All-Pac 12 G Talia Von Oelhoffen, while 6’9 C Jelena Mitrovic could be a matchup issue inside. Finally, UNI is always thinking upset when they face the Hawkeyes and although Iowa won 82-61 last year, the Panthers return three of their top five scorers. Neither team is real fond of the other either.

I will take the Hawkeyes to win in all four of these matchups.

Toss Ups: Nov 20 vs Belmont, Nov 27 vs #6 UConn/Duke, Dec 1 vs #10 North Carolina State, Dec 7 vs #8 Iowa State

These are the games on the non-conference slate where we will learn just how good the Hawkeyes are. An under-the-radar mid major game and then potentially three top ten matchups await Iowa in this category. It is important to point out that three of them are at Carver, while the other is a neutral site game.

The Belmont Bruins may be one of the best teams you know nothing about. They upset Oregon and nearly took down Tennessee as a 12 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. This year they return their top three scorers, including Nancy Lieberman Watch List PG Destinee Wells. In Portland, the expectation is that the Hawkeyes will face Connecticut in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game. The game loses a little hype with Paige Bueckers out for the year, but Azzi Fudd and Carolina Ducharme still lead the sixth ranked Huskies.

NC State has to replace All-American C Elissa Cunane and they return just one starter from last year. Several additions from the transfer portal, including #3 2021 recruit Saniya Rivers and Maryland F Mimi Collins has this team as a contender still. Finally, the matchup against Iowa State could be the biggest one of the season. Starters Ashley Joens, Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski return, while they added NAIA transfer 6’6 C Stephanie Soares to the roster. There are many storylines following that game.

As for how the Hawkeyes fare? The three potential top ten matchups take place in an 11-day span, which just adds to the difficulty. I think they have a shot at 3-1 in those four games, but I will go 2-2 due to the rough stretch they come in.

Big Ten Conference Slate

Illinois: Champaign (January 1)

Clinton, IA native Shauna Green is in her first season as the head coach of the Fighting Illini after a successful run at Dayton. C Kendall Bostic (11.4 rpg) returns, and All-Atlantic 10 PG Makira Cook (14.8 ppg 3.8 rpg) transfers in from Dayton. The Hawkeyes have won 19 of their last 22 against Illinois and that trend will continue this year in Champaign. WIN

#11 Indiana: Bloomington (February 9) Iowa City (February 26)

The Hawkeyes had the Hoosiers number last year, winning all three contests over the last month of the season. This year, it could be argued the teams are the two favorites in the Big Ten. Preseason All-Big Ten selections G Grace Berger (16.2 ppg) and F Mackenzie Holmes (15.2) lead the attack. They add a trio of talented transfers, SG Sara Scalia (Minnesota), G Sydney Parrish (Oregon) and F Alyssa Geary (Providence). I find it hard to believe either team takes both matchups. SPLIT

#17 Maryland: Iowa City (February 2) College Park (February 21)

The Terps are a real wildcard in the Big Ten this year. The roster was stripped apart and then rebuilt via the transfer portal. Five players averaged in double figures last year and G Diamond Miller (13.1 ppg) is the only one still on the roster. Ivy League Player of the Year Princeton G Abby Meyers headlines the four transfers in to the program. PG Elisa Pinzan (USF), G Lavender Briggs (Florida) and G Brinae Alexander (Vandy) are experienced additions to the roster as well. Cedar Rapids native Brenda Frese is 10-3 against Iowa since Maryland joined the Big Ten. SPLIT

#25 Michigan: Ann Arbor (January 7)

The Wolverines lose All-American Naz Hillmon (21.0 ppg) , but everyone else returns to Ann Arbor. G Leigha Brown (14.0 ppg) is a preseason All-Big Ten selection and G Maddie Nolan is lethal from behind the arc. C Izabel Varejao (2.1 ppg) has huge shoes to fill as the replacement in the post. The Hawkeyes split with Michigan last year and the Crisler Center is a tough place, but Iowa will be favored. The loss of Hillmon has me taking the Hawkeyes. WIN

Michigan State: Lansing (January 18)

The Spartans have to replace First Team All-Big Ten PG Nia Clouden this year, which will be very tough. Both G Matilda Ekh (11.8 ppg) and F Taiyier Parks (8.5 ppg 6.5 rpg) return. A trio of transfers join the Spartans, including former Baylor/Penn State G Kamaria McDaniel. She averaged 19.8 ppg back in 2019-20 for the Nittany Lions. G Stephanie Visscher (Stephen F Austin) and G Gabby Elliott (Clemson) averaged in double figures last year. The Hawkeyes have won just two of their last 12 trips to East Lansing, but it’s expected to be different this year. WIN

Minnesota: Iowa City (December 10)

Feels like the Gophers are destined for the bottom of the standings this year. Their top five scorers are gone, and the roster has ten underclassmen. The four upperclassmen are transfers, including Nebraska G MiCole Cayton. They do boast a trio of ESPN Top 100 freshmen led by G Mara Braun (#28) and G Amaya Battle (#39). Hawkeyes have won eight of nine in the series. WIN

#22 Nebraska: Iowa City (January 28) Lincoln (February 18)

The Huskers are primed for a breakout season as they return their top three scorers, including G Jaz Shelley (13.1 ppg 4.8 apg), Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski (12.8 ppg 8.0) and F Isabelle Bourne (11.1 ppg). The big news was the loss of G Sam Haiby for the season due to an injury, however, they brought in talented South Dakota G Maddie Krull from the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes have dominated this series as of late winning eight of the last nine contests, including all three last season. Hot take, Iowa sweeps again. IOWA WINS BOTH

Northwestern: Iowa City (January 11)

The Wildcats have been a thorn in the side over the last two seasons, winning three of the four matchups, however, the big thorn was All-Big Ten defender Veronica Burton, and she is now in the WNBA. F Courtney Shaw returns after averaging 8.1 points and 10.0 rebounds, while three other players that averaged 6-8 points per game return, but there is no longer a true #1 option like Burton was. WIN

#14 Ohio State: Columbus (January 23)

The matchup between the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes was an intense one last year and it should be expected again, as both teams return a lot from last season. The guard duo of Jacy Sheldon (19.7 ppg) and Taylor Mikesell (18.6 ppg 47.5% 3pt) is arguably the best in the Big Ten. F Rebeka Mikulasikova and G Rikki Harris ruffled some feathers in the game against Iowa and both return this season. You could make a case for the Buckeyes as the second-best team in the conference and they have won eight of the last 11 against the Hawkeyes. I think they take down Iowa on the road. LOSS

Penn State: Iowa City (January 14) State College (February 5)

The Nittany Lions return their top three scorers, including First Team All-Big Ten selection G Makenna Marisa (22.2 ppg) and G Leilani Kapinus (9.6 ppg 5.7 rpg). First Team All-AAC G Taniyah Thompson brings 1,189 career points with her from East Carolina, while NJCAA Freshman of the Year G Ivane Tensaie out of NDSU School of Science is an intriguing add. The Hawkeyes have won six in a row against the Nittany Lions and although Penn State could be better than last year, Iowa should be able to take both games. IOWA WINS BOTH

Purdue: Iowa City (December 29)

HC Katie Gearlds had her team in the WNIT last year and now the Boilermakers return all five starters, including three honorable mention All-Big Ten selections. Guards Abbey Ellis (11.5 ppg 83 career starts) and Madison Layden (11.6 ppg) lead the group of returners. In from the transfer portal is Rutgers F Lasha Petree (8.3 ppg) and WAC Player of the Year F Caitlyn Harper (13.8 ppg 6.0 rpg) out of California Baptist. This could be tricky one as Gearlds has this team going the right way, but it’s in Iowa City and the Hawkeyes have won five in a row against the Boilers. WIN

Rutgers: Iowa City (February 12)

New Scarlet Knights HC Coquese Washington has her work cut out for her this year. The top seven scorers from a year ago are gone from the roster. Fr G Kaylene Smikle comes in as the #64 recruit in the class of 2022 by ESPN. Mid major transfers C Kassondra Brown (St Peter’s) and G Kai Carter (UNC Asheville) averaged in double figures at their school’s last season. Iowa is 10-1 in the series since Rutgers joined the Big Ten. WIN

Wisconsin: Madison (December 4) Iowa City (February 15)

The Badgers have not finished inside the top ten in the Big Ten standings since 2012 (9th) and the Hawkeyes have won 25 straight in the series. G Julie Pospisilova and G Sydney Hilliard return after combining to average 26.9 points per game last year. They did add Patriot League POY G Avery LaBarbera (16.5 ppg) out of Holy Cross from the transfer portal. Iowa hasn’t lost since 2007 and I don’t expect to see that changing. IOWA WINS BOTH

Final Thought

Last year the Hawkeyes went 20-7 in the regular season with three likely wins canceled due to Covid. Counting up the wins here, I have Iowa going 24-5 in the regular season, which would have them in line to be a one or two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Last March, the Creighton Jays knocked Iowa out of the tournament short of my Elite Eight prediction.

“I think that as tough as the Creighton loss was and how heartbreaking it was, it could have been exactly what we needed to kind of catapult us into this season,” said Monika Czinano.

This year the Hawkeyes have more depth in the front court, which should lead to better rebounding, while the backcourt has a top four with a ton of experience. The NCAA Tournament is always unpredictable (two 10 seeds made the Sweet 16), but I predict Caitlin Clark and Co. will make a run to the Elite Eight with a shot at to reach the ultimate goal of a Final Four.



