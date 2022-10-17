Women's Hoops Recruiting Board
The Iowa women's hoops team has been very busy on the recruiting trail this past month. Lisa Bluder and her staff are not only looking to complete their recruiting in the Class of 2023, but they have turned their focus towards the Classes in 2024 and 2025.
We have a rundown of the top targets on the recruiting board for the Hawkeyes in those three classes.
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|RATING
|STATUS
|
F
|
Ava Jones
|
Nickerson, KS
|
4 star - #84 ESPN
|
IOWA
|
PG
|
Kennise Johnson-Etienne
|
Plainfield, IL
|
#10 in IL – Prep Girls Hoops
|
IOWA
|
G
|
Jasmine Brown
|
Frankfort, IL
|
4 star - #54 ESPN
|
Top 6 – Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Miss State
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|RANKING
|STATUS
|
PG
|
Callie Levin
|
Solon, IA
|
#2 in IA – Prep Girls Hoops
|
IOWA
|
G
|
Allie Ziebell
|
Neenah, WI
|
5 star - #5 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
PG
|
Britt Prince
|
Elkhorn, NE
|
5 star - #10 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
PG
|
Jordyn Poole
|
Ft. Wayne, IN
|
4 star - #54 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
PG
|
Taylor Stremlow
|
Verona, WI
|
#2 in WI – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Chloe Spreen
|
Bedford, IN
|
#2 in IN – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Sinai Douglas
|
Toledo, OH
|
#2 in OH – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
F
|
Amiah Hargrove
|
Christopher, IL
|
#6 in IL – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
F
|
Hannah Coons
|
Kiefer, OK
|
#7 in OK – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
C
|
Trinity Wilson
|
Lakeville, MN
|
#19 in MN – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
C
|
Ava Heiden
|
Sherwood, OR
|
4 star 0 #42 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Aaliyah Guyton
|
Peoria, IL
|
#10 in IL - Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
SF
|
Jada Collins
|
Kalamazoo, MI
|
#37 in MI - Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|RANKING
|STATUS
|
G
|
Jasmine Davidson
|
Happy Valley, OR
|
5 star - #1 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Dee Alexander
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
5 star - #2 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
WING
|
Aniya Trent
|
Springboro, OH
|
4 star - #24 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Jordan Speiser
|
St. Charles, MO
|
#1 in MO – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
C
|
Avery Gordon
|
Brownsburgh, IN
|
#7 in IN – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
F
|
Bryn Martin
|
Springboro, OH
|
#13 in OH – Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
SF
|
Journey Houston
|
Davenport, IA
|
No Rankings
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Divine Bourrage
|
Davenport, IA
|
No Rankings
|
Not Committed
|
|
SF
|
Addison Deal
|
Newport Beach, CA
|
5 star - #7 ESPN
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Kendall McGee
|
St Louis Park, MN
|
#2 in MN - Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Destiny Jackson
|
Chicago, IL
|
#1 in IL - Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Jordan Ode
|
Maple Grove, MN
|
#3 in MN - Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Tori Schlagel
|
Eden Prairie, MN
|
#7 in MN - Prep Girls Hoops
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Ava Zediker
|
Des Moines, IA
|
#63 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
C
|
Amani Jenkins
|
Des Moines, IA
|
#52 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|POSITION
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|RANKING
|STATUS
|
G
|
Jenica Lewis
|
Grimes, IA
|
#1 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Addison Bjorn
|
Kansas City, MO
|
#7 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Kamrah Banks
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
#11 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Jayla Jackson
|
Southfield, MI
|
#18 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
SF
|
Jayla Williams
|
Ankeny, IA
|
#23 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
SG
|
Ava Miles
|
Kansas City, MO
|
#25 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Maddie Greenway
|
Wayzata, MN
|
#32 Top Spot Basketball
|
Not Committed
|
G
|
Natalie Kussow
|
Hartland, WI
|
Not Committed