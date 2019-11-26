Southeast Polk defensive back Xavier Nwankpa continues to make a case as the top in-state player for the Class of 2022. This versatile sophomore was in Iowa City on Saturday to see the Hawks take down Illinois.

“(It went) great," said Nwankpa. "I talked to Coach Ferentz and Coach Niemann a good amount.”

The trip allowed Nwankpa to get a better overall feel for what the University of Iowa has to offer.

“(I learned) why they keep landing more recruits, their culture, and the people there are just different.”

Nwankpa was able to continue building his relationship with one of the staff members while there.

“Coach Niemann I talked to the longest," Nwankpa said. "He was just asking how school was going, basketball, and preparing for track."

The Hawkeyes are a program that Nwankpa continues to have a lot of respect for.

“It's a good place, cultured, and has a goal to be one of the top programs in the nation.”

Nwankpa, who holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, didn't feel any of those schools are after him more than others.

“I'd say all four that had offered me are evenly doing so," he said. "None can really talk to me personally due to my age.”

The most recent scholarship for Nwankpa came from Notre Dame. This opportunity was a pretty big deal.

“(I was) excited since they haven't really offered kids in my grade," said Nwankpa. "Came from Coach Kelly and was very surprising. I wasn't expecting to talk to him or receive the offer.”

Nwankpa has not seen any new programs pick up their attention after his fourth offer came.

“No, none have reached out to me due to the rule since I'm so young.”

The high school season was another good for Nwankpa.

“7-3 and lost in the first round to Ankeny.”‬

Nwankpa mentioned his two areas of focus heading into the off-season months.

“Getting bigger in the weight room and stretching to stay healthy.”