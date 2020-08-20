HawkeyeReport - Xavier Nwankpa poised for big year

When Southeast Polk opens their season at Waukee on August 28, it is a good bet that four-star prospect Xavier Nwankpa rarely, if ever, leaves the field. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Nwankpa is excited to take on a bigger role as a junior and looks poised to have a big year.

“I’ll be playing safety and nickel, running back and receiver, and I’ll be the punt and kick returner” said Nwankpa.

With some states moving high school football to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nwankpa is just grateful to be back on the field this month as the Rams prepare for the season.

“I’m really excited just to get the opportunity to play this fall,” Nwankpa said. “Our goal, as a team, is to win the state championship, and my goals personally are just to work on my leadership and try to lead the state in interceptions.”

That kind of mindset has helped Nwankpa become of the top prospects in the Midwest in the Class of 2022 with 11 early scholarship offers to his name. That list includes Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Missouri, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Florida Atlantic, and Florida, which was the latest school to offer just this past week.

“I was excited because that was my second SEC offer and it’s a really good school that just had an 11-2 season last year,” said Nwankpa.

All of the schools that have offered, plus Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Georgia, stay in contact with Nwankpa, but four programs are recruiting him a little heavier than the others at this point.

“I talk to Iowa, Notre Dame, Iowa State, and Missouri every week,” Nwankpa said.

For the Hawkeyes, it is primarily lead recruiter Jay Niemann that stays in touch with Nwankpa, who Iowa offered at safety back in October of 2019.

“I talk to Coach Niemann once a week,” said Nwankpa. “Usually he’s just checking in on how I’m doing and then any news on recruiting.”

Back in December, Nwankpa visited Iowa City with high school teammates Isaiah Wagner and Kadyn Proctor, which gave them an up close look at the Hawkeyes at work during bowl prep.

“I saw what they do during their practice and got a better feel for the players and the environment down there,” Nwankpa said.

With Wagner now at Iowa, along with former teammate Gavin Williams and other friends, Nwankpa feels comfortable with the atmosphere in Iowa City.

“It’s one of the places I’ve visited the most and I know a lot of guys that have gone there and have offers from there,” said Nwankpa. “It’s probably one of my top schools right now.”

“I haven’t thought too much about it yet, but I like the atmosphere at Iowa so right now they’re probably up there.”

Right now, the four-star prospect is in no hurry to narrow things down or decide though. The plan right now is just to focus on his upcoming junior year and then worry about college recruiting later on with a decision possibly coming next summer.

“I’m just enjoying it right now,” said Nwankpa. “I feel really blessed for the opportunities that I’ve received and excited to see what it will turn into.

“Right now, I haven’t thought about narrowing it down yet, but ideally I want to commit before my senior season. That’s only if everything falls into place.”