 HawkeyeReport - Xavier Nwankpa visits Iowa spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 16:06:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Xavier Nwankpa visits Iowa spring practice

Xavier Nwankpa, right, with Southeast Polk teammate Kadyn Proctor, left, and Iowa commit Brody Brecht, center.
Xavier Nwankpa, right, with Southeast Polk teammate Kadyn Proctor, left, and Iowa commit Brody Brecht, center.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Class of 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa was back in Iowa City for the first time since the pandemic started as he visited for Iowa's open practice in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

For the 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior from Southeast Polk High School, it was a chance to see the Hawkeye coaching staff at work and catch up with some of the players that he knows on the team.

"I enjoyed seeing some of my guys go out and make some plays - Gavin (Williams), Isaiah (Wagner) and Arland (Bruce)," said Nwankpa. "I also saw a little of how Coach Parker coaches, which is really all I needed to see."

A four-star prospect, Nwankpa narrowed his list of 30 scholarship offers down to seven finalists this weekend with a list that includes Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, and Arizona State.

Currently, he has official visits scheduled for Ohio State on June 4, Texas A&M on June 11, and Notre Dame on June 18.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3hhdmllci1ud2Fua3BhLXZpc2l0cy1pb3dhLXNwcmluZy1wcmFjdGlj ZSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZpb3dhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGeGF2aWVyLW53YW5r cGEtdmlzaXRzLWlvd2Etc3ByaW5nLXByYWN0aWNlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDMm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK