HawkeyeReport - Xavier Nwankpa visits Iowa spring practice

Class of 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa was back in Iowa City for the first time since the pandemic started as he visited for Iowa's open practice in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

For the 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior from Southeast Polk High School, it was a chance to see the Hawkeye coaching staff at work and catch up with some of the players that he knows on the team.

"I enjoyed seeing some of my guys go out and make some plays - Gavin (Williams), Isaiah (Wagner) and Arland (Bruce)," said Nwankpa. "I also saw a little of how Coach Parker coaches, which is really all I needed to see."

A four-star prospect, Nwankpa narrowed his list of 30 scholarship offers down to seven finalists this weekend with a list that includes Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, and Arizona State.

Currently, he has official visits scheduled for Ohio State on June 4, Texas A&M on June 11, and Notre Dame on June 18.