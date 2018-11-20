A.J. Epenesa and Chauney Golston are having breakout seasons along the defensive line. The young defensive end duo credit a part of their success and humility to the leadership that has been provided by seniors Parker Hesse and Matt Nelson. Epenesa and Golston discuss the lessons they learned from the veterans and Epenesa talks about how his family has played an important role in raising him to be humble, even as he continues to earn accolades on the football field.

