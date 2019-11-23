Devonte Young's parents had a choice to make, come to their son's final home game or travel to the bowl game later next month. Their son urged them to chose the bowl game, but that left him without parents to greet him on Saturday morning. That's where Kirk and Mary Ferentz stepped in. They have participated in the senior day ceremony three other times with their sons. This time it was with one of the players on the team. Young dives into how it all came about and what it meant to him to have Kirk and Mary greet him.

