Toren Young is still not an old player, but that doesn't mean he can't be one of the leaders of the Iowa offense. Young takes his role as a leader very seriously and tries to set the example in practice each and every day. He discusses his leadership, the Iowa run game and how they are using different formations at times, his touchdown catch last year, the importance of setting the tempo with the run game early last Saturday, and what he has seen from Maryland on film.

