Toren Young admits it's different now in the running backs room. There's a new position coach, he's the elder-statesman of the group, and there are fewer backs in the room. Young also says after spot duty last season, he ready to take over a larger role in the Iowa offense.



The sophomore to be discusses what he learned last year when he did get opportunities to play, how he and Ivory Kelly-Martin can compliment each other in the backfield, and how the meeting room is with Coach Foster in charge of the group.

