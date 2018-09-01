Coming into the season, Kirk Ferentz felt that he had three running backs capable of leading the Iowa offense on the ground. With that offense struggling on Saturday, the Hawkeyes went to their third back and he provided the spark they were looking for against Northern Illinois. Toren Young got his first carry of the day in the second half and finished the afternoon with 84 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown. Young talks about the spark he provided in Iowa's 30 point second half and his role within the offense.

