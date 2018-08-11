If the Iowa offense is going to take a significant leap forward in 2018, then it will likely be because Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith have developed into playmakers at wide receiver. The sophomore duo have made great strides since the end of last season and could become impact performers this fall. Smith and Smith-Marsette discuss what they have improved upon in the last year, who the fastest player in their position group is, and how they can continue to improve.

