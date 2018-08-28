Last year was one filled with learning for Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The true freshmen wide receivers arrived in Iowa City with high expectations, perhaps unreasonably high. One year later the Hawkeyes still have a significant need for wide receivers to step up and Smith and Smith-Marsette feel that with the comfort and confidence they have with the Iowa offense, they are ready to make a bigger impact on the Iowa offense. They discusses their confidence heading into the start of the 2018 season.

