HawkeyeReport - Zach VanValkenburg returning to Iowa in 2021

Zach VanValkenburg returning to Iowa in 2021

Starting defensive end Zach VanValkenburg is returning to Iowa in 2021.
(USA TODAY SPORTS)
Starting defensive end Zach VanValkenburg is returning to Iowa in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior announced today that he is going to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has allowed due to the pandemic and play another season for the Hawkeyes.

A graduate transfer from Hillsdale College in 2019, VanValkenburg emerged as a starter for Iowa in 2020 and finished the season with 30 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 3.5 sacks, earning second team All-Big Ten honors.

{{ article.author_name }}