HawkeyeReport - Zach VanValkenburg returning to Iowa in 2021

Starting defensive end Zach VanValkenburg is returning to Iowa in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior announced today that he is going to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has allowed due to the pandemic and play another season for the Hawkeyes.

A graduate transfer from Hillsdale College in 2019, VanValkenburg emerged as a starter for Iowa in 2020 and finished the season with 30 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 3.5 sacks, earning second team All-Big Ten honors.