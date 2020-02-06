An opportunity to walk-on at the University of Iowa was something that Highland defensive end Zack Lasek could not end up turning down.

“It seemed like the best fit for me both academically and on the field," said Lasek. "Iowa has a rich history with walk-ons eventually producing on the field, which was also encouraging, and all of that piled on top of my growing up a Hawkeye fan helped make the decision clear to me.”

Lasek, who finished with 54 stops, 9 tackles for loss, and four sacks as a senior, is excited to live out his dream and play for a school he has kept an eye on since he was younger.

“It feels great," Lasek said. "It’s something I’ve always thought about and worked hard for, so to see it materialize will be a great experience for sure. I’m just anxious to get to work.”

The coaching staff at Iowa was important for Lasek, who also considered UNI and Illinois State during the recruiting process.

“Their hospitality and honesty were very important especially during the visits I took, and when they came and saw me, they let me know what to expect and where they stood.”

Lasek has received heavy praise from the coaches about his current ability and potential going forward.

“They’ve said that I have the natural size to be able to add to my frame and possibly contribute in the future if I work hard and keep with it.”

A final decision was made quickly by Lasek when the walk-on offer came his way.

“The offer came the morning of the day I accepted it, and before making a final decision, I talked about the pros and cons with my family," he said. "Once I was certain it was 100% what I wanted to do, I called Coach Bell to inform him I was accepting the offer.”

Lasek is excited that he is a part of a strong unit of other future Hawkeyes in 2020.

“There are a lot of really great players committed and I’m excited to get to work with them and get to know them.”

There were a few different things that made recruiting difficult for Lasek.

“I would say the hardest part of recruiting was learning how to decide which schools fit me best, not just academically but their play style and coaching too.”

Lasek, who is averaging 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this winter, mentioned that being a standout basketball player has helped him on the football field.

“It’s definitely helped a lot with my balance and foot movements.”