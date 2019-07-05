News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 07:16:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Ten Bold Predictions for Iowa Football in 2019

M6mebaydtu4uebowcfrg
Now in a full-time role, 2019 shapes up as a big season for A.J. Epenesa.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

To go along as a companion piece to our Fearless Forecast for the upcoming Iowa football season, it’s always fun to throw out a few bold predictions for the team and individual players. Most of the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}