COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2026 DT Sawyer Jezierski

It's been a bit quiet on the recruiting front for Iowa football -- before today, Iowa hadn't had a commitment in almost two months. But June is always a big month for Iowa's recruiting efforts with an uptick in official visits, camps, and other on-campus events. Eden Prairie defensive tackle Sawyer Jezierski made his official visit to Iowa last weekend -- and after a very positive experience in Iowa City, he committed to the Iowa program on Tuesday.

Jezierski, a 6'4", 275 lb defensive tackle, is a rising prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, though still fairly under the radar. He has not yet been ranked by Rivals and Iowa is his only offer. And that offer came just eight days ago, on June 2, a day after Jezierski made an unofficial visit to Iowa City.

"I'm home," Jezierski said in announcing his commitment to Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa program.