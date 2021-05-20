11 Hawkeyes named Preseason All Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson, junior center Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore punter Tory Taylor and senior wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones, all named to the first team, highlight the list of Hawkeyes named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten teams announced Thursday. Linderbaum was also a first-team selection last year, while Goodson earned a second-team nod.



Junior offensive lineman Cody Ince, senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, and senior defensive backs Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner earned second-team honors. Those named to the third team include junior tight end Sam LaPorta, senior defensive back Riley Moss, and junior linebacker Jack Campbell.



Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 289-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.



Goodson (5-10, 200) earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media in 2020 after leading Iowa’s rushing attack with 143 carries for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Goodson in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards in his first college season.



Taylor (6-4, 225) was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year in his first season. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media, second-team All-America by The Athletic, and first-team Freshman All-America by the FWAA. Taylor handled all of Iowa’s punting duties, averaging 44.1 yards on 40 punts. He was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.



Jones (6-0, 187) burst onto the scene as Iowa’s punt return specialist with five punt returns for 105 yards in a win over Michigan State, including a 54-yard touchdown. For the season he averaged 10.5 yards on 21 returns to lead the Big Ten and rank 11th nationally. He earned honorable mention All-America recognition from Phil Steele and was second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches.



Ince (6-4, 285) saw action in all eight games last season, starting the final six games at left guard. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from league coaches and media.



VanValkenburg (6-4, 270) returns for his third season with the Hawkeyes after joining the program as a grad transfer. He was second-team All-Big Ten a year ago by league coaches and media. VanValkenburg led the nation with four fumble recoveries last season. He recorded 30 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.



Hankins (6-0, 180) joins VanValkenburg in returning for a fifth season. He started all eight games at cornerback a year ago and has 27 career starts. Hankins was honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after recording 41 tackles, five pass break-ups, and an interception.



Koerner (6-0, 205) returns for his third season as a starter at free safety after starting 19 games the past two seasons. Koerner collected 45 tackles last season and led the team with three interceptions.



LaPorta (6-4, 249) saw action in all eight games in 2020 and had 26 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown. As a true freshman he recorded 15 receptions for 188 yards. LaPorta earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors a year ago.



Moss (6-1, 191) joined Hankins in starting every game a year ago at cornerback. Moss was also honorable mention All-Big Ten. He collected 43 tackles and totaled 111 return yards on two interceptions, including a 54-yard touchdown return in a win over Michigan State. He has 15 career starts.



Campbell (6-5, 243) missed the first three games of the 2020 season before sharing duties at middle linebacker over the final five contests. He collected 29 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He recorded his only interception of the year against Wisconsin to stop a potential Badger touchdown.