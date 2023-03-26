I still remember Iowa’s 2019 first round NCAA Tournament game against Mercer. How tense I felt as Mercer held a lead midway through the fourth quarter. The relief of finally securing the win late. I remember the better memories from that season too. Iowa’s run to a Big Ten Tournament title. Beating NC State to advance to the Elite Eight. Even Iowa’s massive 24-point comeback against West Virginia in something called the Junkanoo Jam early in the season. Elite Eight trips are rare and the seasons that lead to them are memorable.

But Final Fours last forever. Could Iowa etch its name in the history books, or would an incredible season fall one victory short of immortality?

RECAP

The game started horribly for Iowa. The Hawks missed every shot on their first few possessions and turned it over once on an offensive foul. On the other end, Louisville was on fire on its jumpers. Coach Lisa Bluder called for timeout just 2:15 into the game with Louisville leading 8-0. Out of the timeout Caitlin Clark went on a personal 7-0 scoring run to get back in the game. The two teams then exchanged runs, and Louisville led 13-12 at the media timeout. After the timeout Clark stayed hot, and a step back three from Clark with a couple minutes to go gave Iowa it’s first lead at 20-18. The teams went back and forth to end the quarter, and a McKenna Warnock bucket with a couple seconds left gave Iowa a 25-21 lead after one. Clark scored or assisted on every point Iowa scored in the quarter. Iowa started the second quarter well offensively too, and Louisville called for timeout with 5:54 left and Iowa leading 38-29. Clark scored or assisted on Iowa’s first 30 points before Kate Martin finally found Monika Czinano on a lob to break the streak. Iowa hit a three after the timeout, and the lead was briefly 41-29. Louisville battled back and cut the lead to 41-34 on a couple baskets from Hailey Van Lith. The two teams battled back and forth the rest of the quarter, and Iowa led 48-43 at the half. Clark had 22 points and 8 assists at the half.

Iowa started the third quarter slowly, and Louisville quickly closed to 48-47. Then Iowa flipped a switch — and took the game over for good. A pair of Gabbie Marshall three-pointers bookended a quick 11-0 run, and just like that the Hawkeye lead was back to 12. Louisville fought back again, and Iowa’s lead was down to 59-52 at the media timeout. After the timeout, Iowa decided that this season would be one for the ages. Iowa’s triangle-and-two defense clamped down and forced Louisville into a bunch of bad shots — and a bunch of Hawkeye transition opportunities to run the Cardinals out of the gym. Iowa poured on buckets while Louisville went ice cold. A Clark steal and score with 40 seconds left capped another 11-0 run and gave Iowa a 78-57 lead, less than 8 minutes after seeing its lead dip to 1. Louisville got a basket to end the quarter, but Iowa led 78-59 heading to the fourth, and the celebration began in Seattle..

In the early fourth quarter, Iowa made sure there would be no comebacks. The Hawks continued their good defense and kept on scoring. The lead swelled to 83-61, and all that was left in question was the final margin. But to its credit, Louisville never stopped fighting. The Cardinals went on a sudden 15-3 run and narrowed the lead to 86-76 with just over 2 minutes to go, forcing turnovers and empty possessions. Iowa finally stopped the bleeding by getting back to the free throw line, and pushed its lead back to 15 as "Let's Go Hawks" chants rained down. The Hawkeyes ultimately closed out a 97-83 victory and earned their ticket to the Final Four.

Caitlin Clark's 41-point triple-double propels Iowa to its first Final Four in 30 years (IowaWBB/Twitter)

BOX SCORE

Clark led Iowa with 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. More on her record-breaking performance below. Warnock was massive tonight, scoring 17 points and grabbing 5 rebounds. Gabbie Marshall was the last Hawkeye in double-figures with 14. A box score for the game is here.

Dominance

Before today, there had never been a 30-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history. There still hasn’t been one that finished in the 30s, because that bar wasn’t high enough for Caitlin Clark. She had to score 41 instead. She's not only setting records on her way to the Final Four, she's lapping the field. That was the most dominant basketball performance that I’ve ever seen. Coach Walz and the Cardinals threw every defense they could think of at Caitlin Clark. None of it mattered. She dominated the game from start to finish, playing a role in nearly everything that Iowa did. On the biggest stage of her career, Clark showed that she is truly one of the best to ever step on a basketball court. What a legend.

JAN JENSEN

I’ve heard people say that Jan Jensen is a friend to everyone she meets. She’s one of the nicest people on the planet, and she’s had an enormous impact on the program. The assistant coach of the year honor she received was well deserved, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

