News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-12 03:06:04 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Review: PFF on the Iowa LB's

Kristian Welch led the Hawkeye linebackers in tackles in 2019.
Kristian Welch led the Hawkeye linebackers in tackles in 2019.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

The 2018 Iowa football season saw change at the linebacker position. The 2019 season saw that change take on a level of permanence as Iowa defensive coordinator found his new "Cash" player and that...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}