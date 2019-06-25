Gabe Madsen has seen his recruiting stock take a pretty significant jump in the past month.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard saw his recruitment move from high major programs circling him to actually putting scholarship offers on the table. Recently, Minnesota jumped in the race for the 2020 prospect and this week, Iowa threw their hat into the ring.

“Coach Dillard, who has been recruiting me from Iowa, called and offered me a scholarship,” Madsen said. “He said they had been keeping an eye on me for a while and liked my growth as a player, improvement as a scorer, and the progress I have made as a passer and defender.”

The Hawkeyes were in early on Madsen. They had hosted him and his twin brother, Mason, for an unofficial visit in November of 2017 during a football weekend where they saw the Hawkeyes upset Ohio State.

“It was a crazy game and the atmosphere there that day was great. The fans stormed the field. That’s really where Iowa started with me, but then things kind of slowed down until recently when they picked up their interest.”

Madsen is a basketball fan and while he doesn’t have a true favorite team, he did watch the Hawkeyes play a couple of times this year, including seeing Iowa pick up a miracle win last season.

“I know they had a really good season and made it into the NCAA Tournament this past year. I actually watched the game against Rutgers where they won on a banked in three pointer at the buzzer,” he said.

The Gophers also jumped in the race to land the 2020 guard and Madsen plans to visit Minnesota on Thursday. After that, his visit plans are on hold until the end of the July evaluation period, which will be filled with AAU games with his Wisconsin Playground squad on the Under Armor circuit and then he will participate in the NCAA Youth Development Camp in Champaign, IL later in the month.

In addition to Iowa and Minnesota, Madsen has offer from Northern Iowa, Marquette, and UW-Green Bay. He has recently picked up interest from Iowa State, Xavier, and Ohio State.