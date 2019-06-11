Davenport Assumption offensive tackle Tyler Maro is in the midst of baseball season but found time to recently attend football camp in Iowa City.

“Overall, I thought it was a great experience.”

Maro mentioned the portion of the camp that he had the most fun with overall.

“My favorite part was the one-on-ones.”

His performance during the camp was something that Maro left pleased with.

“I thought I did pretty well," said Maro. "There were things I could have done better, but overall it wasn't too bad.”

Maro heard some good things from the Hawkeye coaches along the way.

“I got positive feedback," Maro said. "They have seen improvement in my game.”

Working with their staff was another aspect of the camp that stood out to Maro.

“It was awesome," he said. "There was a lot of great instruction.”

Maro expects to get back to Iowa City in the near future.

“I'm planning on getting one more camp in at Iowa this summer.”

There are a number of other colleges across the Midwest that Maro hopes to get to soon as well.

“I'm considering Northwestern, Miami Ohio, Kansas State, and Wisconsin," said Maro. "I'm still trying to figure out what dates work with my baseball schedule.”