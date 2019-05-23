There are already 11 prospects from the state of Iowa in the Class of 2021 that hold power five scholarship offers.

Odds are the next prospect to join that group from what is shaping up to be a big time class in Iowa could be Carson Petlon. The 6-foot-6 and 295 pound offensive lineman from Manchester, Iowa has been getting plenty of interest from high D1 programs.

“I’ve visited Iowa, Iowa State, South Dakota State, and Nebraska for their Junior Days this spring,” Petlon said.

His plan is to participate in camps at Iowa, Iowa State, and Nebraska this summer, along with a camp at Northwestern on June 7th.

“My hope is that I can earn offers off those summer camps. I don’t want to get greedy or anything like that and I just have to stay patient.”

As far as the Hawkeyes interest, Reese Morgan, his primary coaching contact with Iowa, retired earlier this year and he’s in the process of connecting with new assistant coach Jay Niemann, who was hired recently.

“My high school coach has been working on the contact side of things, but I will be at camp at Iowa and get to meet him there.”

On Sunday, Petlon spent the day at the Rivals Camp Series event in St. Louis. It was a long trip, but he more than held his own against some of the top defensive line prospects in the Midwest.

“We came down the night before because it was such a long trip, but it’s great to compete against the talented kids here at the camp and the reps will only help me to continue to improve.”