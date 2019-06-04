Class of 2021 tight end Jameson Geers picked up a new scholarship offer after a standout performance at Iowa’s camp on Sunday. For the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Illinois native, it is now his eighth offer overall, but one that definitely holds special meaning.

“I was speechless,” said Geers. “I went to their freshman-sophomore camp last year and fell in love with the school. It’s a dream come true.”

Coming off a year where Iowa two tight ends go in the first round of the NFL Draft, Geers recognizes that it could be a big opportunity for him.

“It’s one of the best, if not the best tight end school to go to,” Geers said. “Their program and their coaches, players, and staff are the best of the best. I got to experience the excellence of the program and I’m very excited to be able to be a part of it.”

Still, Geers is not ready to commit just yet. As a Class of 2021 prospect, he has plenty of time and wants to make sure to check out all of his options as he gets ready to head into his junior year of high school.

“I am waiting more because I want to make sure I feel comfortable,” said Geers. “Me being a 2021 recruit, I want to take my time and really connect with the program and get a feel for everything. But, I can feel that it might be a great fit.”

Currently, Geers holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Temple, Toledo, Ball State, and Northern Illinois. Up next he will be attending a camp at North Central this week, which will include Minnesota's coaching staff, among others.