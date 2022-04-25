2022 guard visits Iowa

With the growth of the transfer portal and college players using an extra year due to Covid-19, there are certainly some outstanding high school players who are slipping though the recruiting cracks this year.

One of those players is 2022 guard Amarion Nimmers from Rock Island. The 6-foot-3 guard had an outstanding senior season for the Rocks, averaging 23.9 points per game, including scoring 45 in one game this past year.

But, the recruiting interest has been slow to come for the talented guard. That was until recently when business started to pick up. Nimmers has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois and recently he started hearing from Iowa and Illinois.

“It was good visit today,” Nimmers said. “Coach Eldridge had reached out to me on twitter and they asked if I wanted to come for a visit, so I went there.”

The visit included a tour of the campus and also watching the Iowa players doing a workout. Then he was able to play pickup with some of the Iowa players, which he really enjoyed.

“I got to tour the facilities and see what it was like there. I spent time with Coach Eldridge on the campus tour and then when we were at the basketball facility I was with Coach McCaffery and he talked to me quite a bit.”

NImmers said the Iowa players were very welcoming to him on the visit and they were helpful when they were playing pickup ball as well.

“The players were really nice. After we got done, Patrick McCaffery sat down and talked with me and (Ahron) Ulis and (Tony) Perkins were giving me pointers on the court.”

After spending time with the Iowa players and coaches, Nimmers came away impressed and said that the Hawkeyes will definitely be staying in touch as they continue this process.

On Monday evening, former Iowa assistant coach Billy Taylor, was set to meet with the guard at his high school in his new role as the head coach at Elon. Then on Tuesday, Nimmers is set to travel to Champaign for an unofficial visit to the University of Illinois.



