Despite only being a sophomore, 6-foot-6, 270-pound Osceola (IA) Clarke offensive tackle Spruceton Buddenhagen has played his way onto the radar of the Hawkeye coaches and that included a visit to Iowa City on Saturday.

“My time there was great, and I had great experience," said Buddenhagen. "I want to go back again.”

Buddenhagen used his time in Iowa City to get a better feel overall for what it would be like to play for the Hawkeyes.

“Breakfast, tour of the facilities, headed over to game, then we went on field for pregame, and then stood on the field for the team’s main entrance," Buddenhagen said. "There wasn’t anything post game.”

The opportunity to see Division I football up close has Buddenhagen more focused than ever going forward.

“To be honest, it really impacted me and showed me what is waiting for me if I continue to push myself and where hard work can get me," he said. "I still have a lot of work to do to get better. With the help of my high school coaches, I believe I can improve a lot over the next two years so I can play at the college level.”

Buddenhagen was able to continue to bond with two of the staff members in Iowa City.

“Coach Niemann is who I have talked to the most, followed by Coach Polasek," said Buddenhagen. "The coaches have all been great to talk with. They are always asking how my season is going.”

The Hawkeye program means is something that Buddenhagen has a great deal of respect for.

“I think their program is really awesome," he said. "They have been the first program to really start talking to me and really wanted me to get to their summer camp and have shown the most interest in me. I’m pretty new to all this but everything the Iowa program promotes and talks about with recruits at their summer camp and on their visit has been really impressive.”

Buddenhagen is working on getting making more visits before the end of the college season.

“Coach Polasek wants me to come back to an Iowa game so I’m going to try and make it back there this season," said Buddenhagen. "Iowa State has reached out as well, so hopefully I will be able to get up there as well. My coach has told me there are some other schools that have reached out as well, so we will see what happens.”

Two other colleges are in the picture as of late for Buddenhagen.

“Iowa State. I was at their summer camp and they are trying to get me up for a game," Buddenhagen said. "We are just trying to figure out when. Coach Inge from Indiana just gave his contact information to Coach Matthess, but that’s what I know of right now.”

Buddenhagen mentioned he kept a close eye on one school when he was younger.

“I would say I grew up a Hawkeye fan.”

A strong finish to the high school season is what Buddenhagen is hoping for.

“We are 3-5 right now, but we are continuing to get better," he said. "We finish the season at home against Chariton.”