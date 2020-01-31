After earning a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes this month, Class of 2022 wide receiver Reggie Fleurima was at Iowa's junior day on Sunday learn more about the program. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Illinois native afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: How did it go at Iowa's junior day on Sunday?

FLEURIMA: I loved it. The coaching staff was real honest with my family and I. They were very good hosts to us and made my parents and I feel truly welcomed.

Q: Did you have a couple teammates there as well?

FLEURIMA: Yeah, my teammates Sam Jackson and Aidan Ellison were up there too.

Q: Could you take us through the day a little bit and what all you got to do?

FLEURIMA: For the junior day, we basically got a tour of the whole facility and got to meet some of the players and go through a meeting with them.

Q: With the coaching staff, who did you get to talk with and how did those conversations go?

FLEURIMA: I talked to Coach Wallace and Coach Copeland. The conversations were basically their thoughts on me and how I felt and they just went through what it takes to be an Iowa football player.

Q: Leaving Iowa City, where do things stand with Iowa for you right now

FLEURIMA: After the visit, I am interested in the school. It’s got a great campus and I’ve only heard great things about it. The coaches kept it real with me and where they saw me if I were to play with them.

Q: What's next on your schedule recruiting wise?

FLEURIMA: Some of the visits I have next on my recruiting schedule is going to Michigan State, Northwestern, and Minnesota. Those are the only schools I have planned to visit this spring as of right now.

Q: Going back to the Iowa offer this month, you used a picture of former Hawkeye Kevin Kasper when you announced it. Can you talk about how you know the Kasper family a little bit?

FLEURIMA: Yes, of course. Mr. Kasper and my family met when I was in third grade. He was my coach on my youth team. I was the quarterback and his son (Kyler Kasper) was a wide receiver, so we were always together practicing. We played together until fifth grade and then in seventh grade they ended up moving to Arizona, but my family and I still go visit them sometimes and they also come back to visit us as well. My dad and Mr. Kasper keep in touch and constantly are on the phone talking about football and recruiting.