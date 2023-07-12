The upcoming season for the Iowa wrestling team is still around four months away from getting underway on the mat, but we do have a better idea of who the Hawkeye grapplers will be facing. Iowa and the Big Ten released the home and away conference opponents for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

In addition to the eight teams that Iowa will face in Big Ten dual meets, we can make some educated guesses about who will be on the non-conference schedule as well. Specific details about non-conference opponents have yet to be released, but we know that Iowa has two perennial non-conference opponents: Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Iowa faced both the Cyclones and the Cowboys in Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season, which means that this year's duals should be in Ames and Stillwater, respectively.

Iowa's non-conference schedule also included home duals against Cal Baptist and Penn, neutral site duals against Sacred Heart and Buffalo (as part of the Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, NY), and road duals against Army and Chattanooga. The Hawkeyes may owe Penn a return trip after the Quakers visit to Iowa City in 2022. Conversely, Iowa's trip to Army was the second part of a home-and-home with the Black Knights in 2021 and 2022. Chattanooga may be a likely visitor to Iowa City in 2023 if the 2022 dual meet was the first part of a home-and-home series with the Mocs.

Finally, Iowa's non-conference schedule in 2022-23 was rounded out by the first-ever Soldier Salute tournament, which Iowa hosted at the Xtream Arena in Coralville around New Year's Day. It seems very likely that Iowa will host another Soldier Salute tournament at Xtream Arena once again this year, as they look to make this a new annual event.