Iowa Defense: Three Biggest Strengths Post-Spring

For Iowa football, summer workouts are right around the corner. With spring wrapped up, the Hawkeyes will transition into more conditioning and off-field work following 15 practices over the last two months.

Now that spring ball is over, we'll take a look back at the ways the defense looks the strongest going into the summer and the three pieces of Phil Parker's group that appear to be in the best shape.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.