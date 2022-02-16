Kahlil Tate is coming off an impressive junior season where he was a standout on both sides of the ball for Chicago Kenwood Academy (IL). In addition to his performance on the field, Tate has seen incredible physical growth and development over the past year. He certainly passes the eyeball test and it should come as little surprise that Tate picked up multiple offers when coaches came to his school and saw him in person in January.

Following a standout performance for Midwest Boom at Chicago's Pylon 7-on-7 tournament, Tate talked about his most recent offers and future visit plans.