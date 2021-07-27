2023 OL Dylan Senda enjoys Iowa visit

After earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June, Class of 2023 offensive lineman Dylan Senda returned to campus on Sunday to visit for the Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 6-foot-5, 274-pound Michigan native, it was a good opportunity learn more about the Iowa football program.

"It was awesome," said Senda. "It started out with an awesome brunch with all of the coaches. Then we toured the facilities and learned more about the Iowa football program and we had a question and answer period with several current players, which was great."

Senda also had a chance to spend time with the Iowa coaching staff, including offensive line coach George Barnett and head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"We broke out into position groups and met with our position coach," Senda said. "This was the best and most informative part of the visit because we learned a lot of great things about our position coach, in my case Coach Barnett."

"Then another big highlight was my family and I met with Coach Ferentz in his office to recap the day and get to know each other a little better."

"It was, as I said, an awesome day at Iowa," said Senda.

The trip to Iowa was the first of what will be several visits for Senda this week as he looks see as many schools as possible with the recruiting calendar open July 25-31.

"WVU, Penn State, Michigan and MSU," Senda said of his upcoming visits.

Currently, Senda holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati, Marshall, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Miami-OH, and Kent State.